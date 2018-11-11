FCA Foundation awards grants to NW Ohio veterans

AUBURN HILLS, MI (WTOL) - The FCA Foundation has awarded $500,000 in grants to U.S. veterans, service members, and their families to be used towards support services and workforce development training.
“We are forever grateful for the contributions these courageous men and women have made and continue to make on our nation’s behalf,” said Shane Karr, Head of External Affairs, FCA – North America and President, FCA Foundation. “And this Veterans Day, we are equally proud to join with several well-established and knowledgeable organizations in providing opportunities that recognize their service, as well as the sacrifices of their families.”
FCA Foundation Grant Recipients
$50,000: The Forgotten Harvest Workforce Development Program helps veterans in Detroit find employment by preparing them for careers in the food industry. Veterans gain certifications in food safety and handling, culinary processing, distribution, logistics and basic farming agriculture.
$50,000: Veterans Matter partners with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help homeless veterans find permanent housing. The grant will support the organization’s work in Detroit/Southeast Michigan and Toledo/Northwest Ohio. The grant will also help launch the program in the Rockford/Belvidere, Illinois, area.
$75,000: Funding will assist Soldiers’ Angels deliver necessities to low-income veterans and their families in Detroit. Soldiers' Angels does this through its Veteran Hunger Relief and Veteran Hospital Support programs. The grant will also help provide basic household items to homeless veterans.
$75,000: Wounded Warrior Project’s Project Odyssey mental health program helps veterans work through combat stress and works to improve veteran mental health through three to five-day outdoor retreats that encourage a connection with nature, peers and counselors. After the experience, warriors are engaged in a 90-day follow-up to strengthen the skills they learned on the retreat.
$250,000: Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) supports the TAPS Survivor Care Team, which serves as the front line resource for military survivors, connecting surviving loved ones with resources and care. The grant helps fund operating expenses, including training and education for the TAPS Survivor Care Team.
The FCA Foundation is the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles family of companies.
