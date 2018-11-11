Cool, dry weather leading up to First Alert Days this week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning. It’s going to be very cold with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s through mid morning.
Clouds will thin somewhat into the afternoon with highs today approaching 40 degrees.
The winds will be much lighter today making for a cold, but dry afternoon.
We are looking at dry weather into Monday with highs near 40 degrees.
A FIRST ALERT Day remains for Tuesday. Widespread light snowfall is expected with minor accumulations possible. It will be cold and windy, feeling like the middle of winter.
A FIRST ALERT DAY will continue for Wednesday with very cold, winter-like weather. Highs will only be near the low 30s into Wednesday.
It will remain much colder than average into the end of the work week with highs likely in the 30s.
