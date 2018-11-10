Winter ready your car

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - Whether you like it or not, it looks like the cold wet weather showed up a little early, and that, of course, effects our roadways.
So what can you do to help stay safe?
After Friday morning’s snowfall, a AAA Car Care Expert has some tips and advice for getting your vehicles ready for the winter.
AAA recommends a seasonal checkup for worry-free driving now that the cold weather and winter driving conditions have arrived.
Tires, batteries, lights and wipers are all especially important to check this time of year.
Robert Whitt, Manager of AAA Car Care at their new location on Dixie Highway in Perrysburg invites drivers to come on by.
“Most places like us, we actually do free winter checks. So, we’ll do an inspection for free, there’s no obligation, there’s no charge, but at least you’ll know what it is you’re dealing with," he said
What’s good in the warm weather might go downhill at a quicker rate in the cold and turn into a more costly repair.
AAA has a new partnership with Lyft to provide a convenient way for drivers to get back home or to the office when dropping a vehicle off for maintenance. At participating shops like the one in Perrysburg, the program offers free rides to customers and membership is not required for the ride service.
Tony Johnson lives in Perrysburg and said he drives by the shop all the time.
On Friday he took the opportunity to get much needed repairs done on his day off.
“I had a light on and with it starting to snow, I figured it might be a good idea to go ahead and get those tires looked at, so I came over to the car care center today to have them put some new tires on," said Johnson.
Having more tread on your tires is important to shortening the stopping time, especially in slick conditions.
Johnson said he’s been a AAA member for years and trusts the brand. Whether or not you’re a member, the winter weather check is free of cost.
"Everybody's fear factor goes up a lot when it's cold, and raining, and snowing, slush, ice, everything. You know, nobody wants to stand outside, nobody wants to wait to have their car fixed, but, then the easiest thing would just to be get it checked out, so you don't have to worry about that," Whitt said.
AAA also recommends buying or assembling an emergency roadside kit just in case you end up stranded on the side of the road. It's also a good idea to have an extra blanket on hand in case you break down.
You can call 419-872-5000 to schedule an appointment, or just stop by.
