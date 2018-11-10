Vikings' Harrison Smith voted top NFL safety by AP panel

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Smith has been making his mark for years with big hits and clutch interceptions for the Minnesota Vikings. As a key piece of one of the NFL's top defenses, the playmaking safety was voted the top player in the league at his position this week by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File) (Andy Clayton-King)