Sweeten up your Thanksgiving with these recipes from Velvet Ice Cream Company

TOLEDO (WTOL) - From delicious side dishes and appetizers to the main course, there’s always something to feast on at the Thanksgiving table.
But, why not end your feast on a sweet note?
Watch as Kroger’s Connie Cahill shows us a few delicious dishes that you can add to your menu.
CINNAMON CIDER SUNDAE
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 cups apple cider
- 1 Ohio apple, coarsely chopped
- 1 56-ounce container Velvet Cinnamon Ice Cream
- 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted
Combine cornstarch, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Add cider and apples. Heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Remove from heat.
Place a scoop of Velvet’s Cinnamon Ice Cream into a decorative dish. Top with warm apples and sprinkle with toasted nuts.
PUMPKIN PIE TRIFLE
- 1 56-ounce container Velvet Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
- 3 cups cut up spice cake
- 1 container non-dairy whipped topping
- 4 ounces softened cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 package ginger snap cookies, crushed
- Warmed caramel topping
In a medium bowl, whip together the cream cheese, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. Fold in the non-dairy whipped topping.
In six to eight glass footed compotes, divide and layer the cookie pieces, cake pieces, and pumpkin cheesecake mixture.
Top with Velvet Pumpkin Pie ice cream, sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbles, and drizzle with warmed caramel sauce.
GIFTS FROM THE KITCHEN: Make your own Pumpkin Spice Blend
- 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg
- 2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
Combine in a small bowl and sift thoroughly to distribute all the spices evenly. Place in a clean, airtight container. Affix a spice label to the bottle and tie a ribbon around the cap.
Note: Triple the recipe and give as a Hostess Gift.
Additional gift ideas:
Combine 1 tablespoon of spice mixture with 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Use mixture to sprinkle over baked sweet potatoes or as a muffin topping. Place in a decorative glass container for a Hostess gift.
Create your own Pumpkin Pie Spice butter by blending one tablespoon of the spice mixture with 8 ounces of softened butter. Roll the soften butter in plastic wrap and freeze. Add an additional layer of wrapping with cut-to-size parchment paper. Roll the parchment paper into a log and attach decorative ribbon to each end.
