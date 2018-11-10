Rossford fire division trying overnight on-call program

ROSSFORD (WTOL) - Rossford’s first responders are trying to become better equipped to handle increasing calls for help with an overnight on-call program.
Three firefighters are paid $5 an hour to be on call from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. So far, the fire chief says he’d like to turn this trial into a permanent program.
Each year, the Rossford Fire Division’s call volume increases around 30%. They are on track to hit 1,200 runs this year. That is nearly 200 more calls than they responded to last year.
Rossford’s fire chief said there is a need for designated responders during the night. But this is challenging, as the department has only one full-time employee: The fire chief. All other 32 fire fighters are part-time.
When nighttime calls came in, it was a toss-up as to who would respond. Now, the overnight on-call program is organizing who responds and when.
"It's been very well received interally. So we've had very few nights where we've had no coverage or only one person on call. But for most of the time, we've had between two and three people on call. So we've had pretty full shifts,” said Fire Chief Josh Drouard.
Firefighters started the overnight on-call trial October 1. It’s costing the department about $20,000. When it’s finished December 31, Chief Drouard said he will decide if he can fund the 90-day trial permanently.
