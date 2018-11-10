Montpelier Police investigating bomb threat found in a Montpelier School bathroom

MONTPELIER (WTOL) - The Montpelier Police Department is an investigating a bomb threat that caused staff and students at the Montpelier Schools to evacuate Friday afternoon.
Police say the threat was found on the wall of one of the central restrooms. After they were immediately notified, the department began to enact its crisis response plan.
“As with any type of threat, we must deem it credible until we can prove it to not be credible,” MPD said in a press release.
The school where the threat was found was deemed safe after a thorough search by MPD, the Toledo Police Department bomb-sniffing K9s and select members of Montpelier Schools staff did not find any immediate threats.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
Anyone with any questions is encouraged to contact the Montpelier Police Department of the Montpelier Schools administration.
Anyone with any information regarding the situation is asked to call MPD at 419-485-3131.
