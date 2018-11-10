Maker’s Mart gets bigger and better

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With the first snow of the season in the books, it may have you thinking ahead to Christmas. A huge opportunity to shop local and handmade is coming Downtown Saturday helping you cross off your list a little early.
For the first time ever, Maker’s Mart has outgrown its spot at 1717 Adams Street inside Handmade Toledo. This year they will shut down a block of Adams Street from 17th to 18th.
That’s all to make way for 7,000 local shoppers. More than 120 vendors will set up shop for the 13th Maker’s Mart on November 10th. You can expect to find unique handmade items from apparel to jewelry, body care, paper goods and more.
This year Handmade Toledo is bringing in a food truck courtyard in addition to a bar benefiting the Children’s Theater Workshop with specialty cocktails and drinks in celebration of the businesses fourth anniversary on Adams Street.
Organizers believe Maker’s Mart is the perfect way to shop specialty items and explore what Downtown Toledo has to offer.
“A lot of the vendors are local, so you come and the money just goes right back into the community,” said Jessica Crossfield, owner and director of Handmade Toledo. “You’re buying from someone who lives here, their spending their money here, they’re making a small business here. It’s a really great day for all of Adams street.”
The event costs one dollar to get in and goes from 10 am until 8 pm.
To learn more about the event you can visit Handmade Toledo’s website here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.