A look inside ProMedica’s Generations Tower

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A new generation of care is nearly finished at ProMedica's Toledo Hospital. The $400 million expansion project is nearly finished after two decades of planning.
In just 200 days ProMedica’s state of the art 13-story Generations Tower will be open to patients at Toledo Hospital.
“Healthcare is changing," said Kent Bishop, MD, Chief Experience Officer and Chief Medical Officer, ProMedica. “We’ve got to be more focused on exactly what our patients require, what they need and what they desire, and we tried to think about all those aspects in the development of this building.”
The change is dramatic, from the roads, to underground parking and a 13-story structure.
While the project has been planned for years, groundbreaking back was in 2016. Project leaders say the first nine stories will be complete this coming summer. They expect it to be a memorable hospital.
"It’s been a long time since Toledo has seen a building that is as tall as this,” said Joe Zunk, Project Superintendent for Lathrop Turner. “We have tower cranes that are 400 feet in the air this building is 227 feet, so people see that and they recognize it.”
Generations Tower was planned by a team, including hospital staff, with attention to detail. They say it will provide a better experience for patients, their families, and staff. From underground parking, smart technology, efficiencies and more.
The two wings will have a total of 309 personal rooms, 106 of them for intensive care patients and those transitioning out of ICU.
“The patients that are in the hospital are sicker than they were in the past and so the focus on ICU care has to be real and we have to be great at ICU care,” said Kent Bishop, MD.
With the new tower ProMedica’s Toledo Hospital will have 559 total beds including the Renaissance Tower which has had some renovations too. They believe these changes will allow them to focus their attention on patient care and experience.
”We’re finally going to be able to match the high quality care that we’ve always delivered with a facility that really matches what our employees deliver,’ said Dr. Bishop.
The original section of Toledo Hospital often referred to as the ‘Legacy Tower’ will transition from patient care to teaching and hospital staff space.
ProMedica’s new Generations Tower will admit their first patient in July of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.