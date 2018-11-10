Kiosk could add layer of security to school buildings

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There's a new piece a technology schools may want to consider when it comes to keeping students safe.
It looks kind of like a self check in at the airport. Some say this kiosk could save lives.
“I personally have little siblings, so this is the first thing, I called my parents and told them, the schools need to have this. We need to protect these innocent kids,” said Kelcey Edwards, Account Manager with Perry ProTECH.
She and DJ Snyder, also an account managers with Perry ProTECH, are selling this kiosk called the “School Gate Guardian.”
It costs about $7,000 for schools, including maintenance.
“It gives faculty and staff the ability to run people’s credentials through their student information system or the sex offender database, before allowing them to come on the premises,” said Snyder.
Synder said it would be set up in the area between the outside doors of the school and the secure, locked doors where visitors generally get buzzed in to the office. This system could mean visitors never make it inside.
Visitors would follow the prompts on the kiosk, which ask you to insert your photo ID. It's run through the sex offender registry and school information system.
If it passes, it’ll print a pass and the secretary can then let the visitor in. Or, the system may send a red flag to the secretary who can ultimately decide whether or not to let the visitor in and possibly call police.
“If it’s somebody who maybe it’s a restraining order, or custody has changed overnight and that’s entered into the student information system, that gives them real-time information,” said Synder.
At this point no local schools have purchased the equipment. A school in Lima does have the technology.
