First Alert Day: Frigid Cold, Flurries and Blustery Winds!

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
Today is a First Alert Day! A frigid chill will greet you out the door with temperatures just in the low 20s. A few stray snow flurries are possible today, with cold winds gusting up to 35 mph. Highs will just reach the mid 30s with decreasing clouds.
Tonight will dip back into the mid 20s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be more mild as highs reach near 40 degrees, more mild winds and partly sunny skies.
Next Week: Two more First Alert Days with accumulating snow and January temperatures.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.