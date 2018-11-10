Events canceled, editor expelled: Hong Kong's losing freedom

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, a staff member of the pro-China bookstore "The Commercial Press" tears down the copies of the Badiucao's political artworks which are displayed at the front of the bookstore after the cancellation of Badiucao's exhibition in Hong Kong. Concerns have been raised about freedom of expression in Hong Kong following the cancellation of literary and artistic events and the refusal to allow a Financial Times editor to enter the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The author Ma Jian is still planning to enter the city amid plans to arrange an alternative venue, while Chinese-Australian artist Badiucao’s show was called-off after alleged threats from Chinese authorities. Financial Times’ Victor Mallet was turned around at the airport. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) (AP)