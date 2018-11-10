Erdogan: Saudi officials, others heard tapes of writer death

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to members of the media at the airport in Ankara, Turkey before departing to France, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Erdogan said at the news conference that officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Erdogan's comments were the first public confirmation of the existence of recordings of the Oct. 2 killing of The Washington Post columnist at the consulate. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) (AP)