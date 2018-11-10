Driver evades police, crashes truck on I-75

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A driver has been arrested after evading police and crashing on I-75 South on Friday night.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Hancock County line.
An Ohio Highway State Patrol officer attempted to pull over a black Ford pickup truck for speeding.
At that time, the truck was headed south on 475 near Fallen Timbers.
The vehicle did not stop and the chase continued onto I-75 South.
Multiple patrol units joined the pursuit, which eventually came to an end when the driver crashed their vehicle.
The truck was the only vehicle involved and no injuries have been reported.
The driver has been arrested.
This story is developing.
