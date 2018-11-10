A century after fighting for Paris, leaders mark armistice

British Prime Minister Theresa May laid wreaths for the first and last British soldier killed in the fighting — the two were buried across one another near Mons in southern Belgium. One grave holds the remains of Pvt. John Parr, killed Aug. 21, 1914. The other grave is of Pvt. George Ellison, who survived some of the war's worst battles but was shot on Nov. 11, 1918 — the war's last day.