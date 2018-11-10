Benefit concert Sunday for NU-Tones Singer battling Pancreatic Cancer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Nu-Tones have been a fixture on Toledo’s club scene for 40 years, developing a loyal following over that time.
Lead singer and guitarist Dave Agosti founded the popular group which is still going strong. But Dave has had to step away from the microphone.
The 57-year-old is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.
“Dave is a good friend of mine” said Mark VanWinkle of the band London Boys.
He has organized a Sunday benefit concert called “With A Little Help From Our Friends” at the Signal Night Club in west Toledo.
There will be six bands including the reunion of another Toledo band The Haircuts.
Money raised will pay for Dave’s medical bills not covered by insurance.
“I just felt it was something that needed to be done because I love Dave and I wanted to help," said VanWinkle.
The event is expected to attract longtime, diehard Nu-Tone fans. But it’s also a way for Toledo musicians to come out and support one of their own on a day when many of them don’t have a gig.
“Toledo’s music scene is something that is hard to understand. You know most of the people whether you actually know them or not. You can at least pass one of them and they know who you are” added VanWinkle.
The Dave Agosti fundraiser is Sunday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Signal Night Club located near Secor and Sylvania Road.
Admission is $5 and there will be raffles, a silent auction and plenty of great local music.
