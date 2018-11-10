Accidents snarl parts of I-75 near downtown

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police blocked off entrance and exit ramps on I-75 north and south downtown after multiple accidents on the interstate early Saturday morning.
A five-car accident occurred near the Miami Street exit and police also confirmed a couple more accidents toward downtown.
It is believed that injuries were involved, but the extent of injuries was unclear early Saturday morning.
The volume of calls prompted Toledo Police to only respond to accidents with injuries.
Motorists are advised to use caution on this First Alert Day, as bridges and overpasses have become icy and roads are slippery in spots.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.