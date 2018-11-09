Wood County ADAMHS levy passes

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - The 1-mil 10-year replacement levy for ADAMHS of Wood County passed on Tuesday.
“I think we made it clear that we’ve been dealing with two major issues, particularly the opioid epidemic” said Tom Clemons, Director of the Wood County ADAMHS board.
Tom said supporting mental health services is becoming more important every day. Recently Wood County implemented a 24-hour hotline and mobile crisis unit to respond to emergencies quicker.
The money generated from this levy will help continue the progress those services are making.
“The statistics we heard of last week are that it’s resolving, I believe 50 to 60 percebt of the calls that are coming in are being resolved successfully,” said Clemons.
Additionally the ADAMHS board plans to create similar services for children’s crisis services in the future.
