Veterans handed keys to free cars nationwide thanks to insurance company

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With Veterans Day coming up this Sunday, Progressive Insurance is making sure men and women who have served our country are more than appreciated.
They’re showing their gratitude by giving veterans across the country the keys to a used cars.
“It feels like the clouds had opened up, and the heavens came down and just gave me life all over again. I fee like I’m really living now,” said Army Veteran Una Biami
Biami is just one of four Cleveland veterans blessed with the keys to a gently used car.
“It’s just accommodating. I’ve never had anything this big. They have really blessed me. They just don’t know how,” said Biamo with tears rolling down her face.
These cars are nothing more than a small token of appreciation from Progressive for these veterans who have protected our nation’s freedom.
“Just seeing how something as simple as giving them reliable transportation can make such a big difference in their lives is very rewarding,” said Wanda Shippy with Progressive Insurance.
The selected veterans will also be receiving free insurance coverage from progressive on the cars they’ve just received.
