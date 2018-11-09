Texas AG wants inmate on death row despite rare agreement

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death-row inmate Bobby James Moore. Texas' attorney general is pushing to keep Moore on death row despite prosecutors and defense lawyers agreeing that the man is intellectually disabled and shouldn't be executed. The Houston Chronicle reports that the state attorney general's office asked to take over death row inmate Bobby James Moore's case on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)