10 students injured in crash involving school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official says a crash involving a Kentucky school bus sent 10 students to hospitals.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Toni Konz-Tatman told The Courier-Journal that 18 high school students were on the bus Friday morning when it was hit from behind. She said 10 students complained of "minor injuries" including neck and back pain and were taken to local hospitals.
She said the remaining students were taken to Iroquois High School. The bus sustained minor damage.
No further information was immediately available.
