Sandusky County Rape Charges

SANDUSKY COUNTY (WTOL) - A 62-year-old man is behind bars in Sandusky County Thursday, facing a number of child sex charges.
A Sandusky County Grand Jury indicted Fremont resident Michael Matthes with six counts of rape, dating all the way back to 1983.
According to court documents, Matthews raped a child numerous times over the course of four years.
That child was just nine years old when the first alleged crime happened.
Matthes is being held on a $200,000 bond.
