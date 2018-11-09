Sandusky County Rape Charges

By WTOL Newsroom | November 8, 2018 at 10:43 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 10:43 PM

SANDUSKY COUNTY (WTOL) - A 62-year-old man is behind bars in Sandusky County Thursday, facing a number of child sex charges.

A Sandusky County Grand Jury indicted Fremont resident Michael Matthes with six counts of rape, dating all the way back to 1983.

According to court documents, Matthews raped a child numerous times over the course of four years.

That child was just nine years old when the first alleged crime happened.

Matthes is being held on a $200,000 bond.

