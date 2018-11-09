Prepare for a taste of winter during today’s First Alert Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a First Alert Day! We’ll see rain and snow this morning with a taste of winter.
Expect wet and sloppy weather early this morning, minor snow accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces.
Temperatures will be steady in the low and middle 30s. Falling snow will melt on contact on the roadways.
Rain showers are possible this afternoon, mixing back with snow showers into the evening. Highs near 40, but a very gusty and cooler breeze picks up quickly this evening.
A First Alert Day has also been for Saturday. Snow showers start off in the morning, turning windy and cold with highs in the middle 30s.
More cold and wintry weather is expected into next week.
Here’s what to expect on upcoming First Alert Days:
- Friday: Morning rain and snow. Windy by evening, light snow showers
- Saturday: Frigid cold. Morning snow showers. Windy, wind chills in the teens
- Tuesday: Snow and cold. Accumulations possible.
- Wednesday: Very cold, light snow possible.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.