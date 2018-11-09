New restrictions being put in place on asylum seekers

(CNN) - The White House plans to put restrictions on U.S. asylum seekers, the Trump administration said Thursday.
Officials said that migrants who illegally cross the southern border will not be eligible to seek asylum.
An interim version of the rule says that, “if applied to a proclamation suspending the entry of aliens who cross the southern border unlawfully, would bar such aliens from eligibility for asylum and thereby channel inadmissible aliens to ports of entry, where they would be processed in a controlled, orderly and lawful manner."
President Trump previewed the possibility of this new rule last week. It will become effective once a presidential proclamation is issued.
Senior administration officials say that could happen this on Friday.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.