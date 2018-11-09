MLK Bridge closure impacts restaurant at The Docks

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There’s a little over three weeks left to go of the MLK Bridge Closure.
The restaurants at The Docks spoke about how the closure has impacted business the past month.
“It has impacted business for us so we’re most definitely waiting until the end of the month when they say they’re going to open it,” said Steven Ruyher, manager at Kobe Bay.
Before construction began, El Vaquero would typically have at least four servers on the floor on a Thursday night.
They’ve now cut that number in half.
“If we have no people then it’s pointless to have waiters and waitresses here just sitting around because they’re not getting tipped so everyone involved in the restaurant gets hurt,” said Ramiro Melendez, manager at El Vaquero.
The Real Seafood Company has been using different promotions to keep people coming in.
“We’ve got our November to Remember which a three-course meal for 25 bucks is,” said manager Rikki Lehman. “We have a great gift card promotion for the holidays right now so we’re doing everything we can to get the word out and help get people through the door.”
WTOL checked with the city Thursday to find out if that project is still on track and as of right now, the bridge is still scheduled to reopen November 30th.
In addition to the bridge closure, businesses also say the change in season is playing a role in the lack of foot traffic.
