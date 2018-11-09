Mich. measles cases reach 15; officials urge vaccinations

Measles is a vaccine-preventable respiratory infection that can result in hospitalization, pneumonia, encephalitis and death. The illness has a 10–21 day incubation period and initially presents with a high fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, sensitivity to light and is followed by a red, raised body rash starting on the head and face that then progresses to the rest of the body. Individuals may be contagious for a few days before they present with symptoms, which increases the potential of exposing others to the infection.