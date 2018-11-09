Lindor, Ramirez earn Silver Sluggers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez are Silver Sluggers once again.
Silver Slugger awards go to the best offensive player in each league at each position.
Lindor and Ramirez made the list for the 2nd straight season. Boston, Colorado and Arizona also had multiple winners.
Ramirez hit 39 HR and stole 34 bases, becoming just the third Indian to reach 30-30 in the same season.
Both players also made the A.L. All-Star team.
Ramirez is a finalist for American League MVP, which will be announced next week.
