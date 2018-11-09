Grieving gamilies discover keepsakes removed from gravesites

OTTAWA HILLS (WTOL) - Grieving families are devastated after a cemetery removed memorials from their loved one’s gravesites. They are speaking out in hopes of seeing a change in how the park handles situations like this in the future.
Several families with loved ones buried at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park feel disrespected and heartbroken after keepsakes used to remember their beloved family members were taken from their graves.
“Every item represented somebodies’ loss,” said Laura Saba.
“It’s almost, just very traumatizing,” said Emily Halter.
“No disregard, no sympathy, empathy, compassion, nothing,” said Nina Podzinski.
Nina Podzinski was visiting her daughter Heather and granddaughter Taylor onTuesday when she didn’t see any of the personal mementos she left at their grave to remember them.
She went to the park’s office where an employee explained they had a seasonal clean-up and she could find the items left behind in a tent on the grounds. What Nina discovered enraged her and she took it to Facebook.
“Look at this, this is somebodies’ parent,” said Podzinski in the Facebook video.
Nina said the video got a lot of attention and people began messaging her like crazy. Some even recognizing their loved one’s mementos.
“It infuriated me,” recalled Podzinski. “When I went to open that tent, there was no back to it just the three sides, I was just heartbroken. I was just devastated.”
Emily saw Nina’s video and immediately went to check her mother’s gravesite.
“I was really upset,” said Emily Halter who lost her mother in 2015. “I was in tears at the moment. I mean it was very just unsettling and just really hurtful.”
Both women have experienced previous issues with the park from burial site issues to broken stones. They said they respect the policies and understand cleanup is needed, but it’s never been done before and they didn’t see any warning at their previous visits.
“This is the first time we’ve had like the items physically taken,” said Halter. “We’ve had things there since her burial.”
“The only thing I can do is sit there with them and it gives me comfort,” said Nina Podzinski. “Why take that away?”
WTOL 11 reached out to Ottawa Hills Memorial Park and they sent a statement:
We empathize with grieving families who wish to add personal items to the graves of their loved ones. Our obligation to the public and to all families with loved ones interred at our cemetery requires us to maintain consistent standards of appearance and safety, as certain decorations may present safety hazards to our grounds workers and visitors to the park.”
They also explained the pickup is annual and they did tell their families. They say they placed three ads in the paper another on their website and in the park they had at four information boxes and eight signs up too. The statement also said in part,"It was never our intention to upset or offend any client family. Our regulations regarding decorations are included with all contract paperwork and compliance with cemetery regulations is a condition of every contract with our property."
Laura Saba’s mother, Patricia Wozniak, is buried at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. She said they did receive a letter and removed their gravesite items, but this has never happened before. She said placing keepsakes at her mother’s grave are important to her family. She said her family is now figuring out how they can honor her at the park and cope with her loss without the mementos.
Laura said when she saw the video online she was hurt for the families who didn’t know.
“I would just like them to take a step back and look how they’ve treated people,” said Saba. “How they treated us. Sometimes it’s such a cruel world and I wish people would just be a little kinder, even if the rules can’t change.”
All three women have received backlash for speaking out, but say they are doing it in hopes that it won’t happen again. They want to spare others the pain and grief they are experiencing because of the lack of communication. They say they wish the policy will be enforced with more notice to all families in the future and that more empathy is shown to those impacted.
“40,000 is a lot, but at the same time it isn’t,” said Emily Halter with technology now I think that they can definitely make advancements in reaching out to those people."
“Just some better communication to show that they are caring,” said Laura Saba.
“I just want them to take our feelings into consideration and don’t run it just so much as a money making business,” said Nina Podzinski. “Make it a family business because these are families.”
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park encourages anyone with questions to contact them.
