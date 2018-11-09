Free flu shots for TPS students and staff

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Flu season has arrived.
Toledo Public Schools wants to keep students in the classroom and staff at work, not sick at home. For the next week, free flu shots are available to them.
The nation’s largest school vaccine company, Healthy Schools, is providing the shots. Last year TPS experienced a nasty flu season. The shots are all about prevention.
“The more students and staff that have a flu vaccine the less likely we are to get outbreaks of the flu in one school building” according to TPS Health Services Coordinator Ann Cipriani.
The shots are convenient.
Kids are briefly pulled out of class in their school building for the shot.
“We’re very calming, trying to distract them, talk about what they’re doing in school, how grades are, sports, whatever gets their minds off the flu shots” says Rachelle Waggoner of Healthy Schools.
Parents can schedule a flu shot for their kids by calling the school or registering them here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.