Dana volunteers are building bunk beds for children in need

Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps families who can't afford beds for their children.
By WTOL Newsroom | November 9, 2018 at 1:39 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:39 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

Across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed — or even a pillow — to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors.

Today, Dana Incorporated is working with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide bunk beds to families whose children do not have a bed for themselves.

For information on how YOU can help, visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website HERE.

