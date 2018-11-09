Catch BG’s ‘Our Best Hometown Holiday Parade’ live on WTOL on Nov. 17

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - WTOL is broadcasting the entire Our Best Hometown Holiday Parade live and commercial-free from Bowling Green on Nov. 17, starting at 10 a.m.
The parade will be preceded by a special holiday show that highlights area events from 9-10 a.m.
Join us as we present all the sights and sounds, live from BG, as the holiday steps off in a festive hometown fashion. Bowling Green continues to celebrate being named one of Ohio Magazine's five best hometowns in Ohio.
BG's own Jerry Anderson will provide commentary and live interviews.
The parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. and the first parade float will hit the intersection of Main and Wooster streets at 10 a.m.
There will be unit judging for five different categories during the parade:
* Best of Show (wins traveling trophy)
* Best Live Performance
* Best Youth Organization
* Best Float Decoration/Construction
* Most Unique
Come home for the holidays and experience Our Best Hometown Holiday in Bowling Green!
