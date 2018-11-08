Browns prep for Falcons high-flying offense

Ryan is third in the league in passing yards (2,685) and you can see why. When in the cockpit of the offense he has weapons like Julio Jones, impressive rookie Calvin Ridley, Mohammad Sonu and two running backs in Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith that can both catch and run. Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams is very familiar with Ryan. “I have been in the division with him in his formative years and playing him twice a year back in those years when I was at the Saints. I have seen him grow and grow and grow and have seen him be in charge of his improvement,” said Williams. "He is very accurate. Our work is going to be cut out for us. You can’t fool those kinds of guys that many times. It is about execution and who can out execute each other.”