Browns prep for Falcons high-flying offense

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In the modern NFL it seems like a team is facing an incredible offense every week. The 2018 Browns have been no exception. Having already faced Pittsburgh twice, New Orleans, the L.A. Chargers, Tampa Bay and last week Kansas City, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons will be in Cleveland on Sunday.
Ryan is third in the league in passing yards (2,685) and you can see why. When in the cockpit of the offense he has weapons like Julio Jones, impressive rookie Calvin Ridley, Mohammad Sonu and two running backs in Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith that can both catch and run. Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams is very familiar with Ryan. “I have been in the division with him in his formative years and playing him twice a year back in those years when I was at the Saints. I have seen him grow and grow and grow and have seen him be in charge of his improvement,” said Williams. "He is very accurate. Our work is going to be cut out for us. You can’t fool those kinds of guys that many times. It is about execution and who can out execute each other.”
Jones is especially problematic. “Julio is the best receiver I’ve faced,” DB Damarious Randall said. “Big, fast, strong. He’s pretty much everything you want in a typical receiver nowadays.” Randall is experienced covering Jones because of his days in the NFC with Green Bay. Williams has equal respect for the five-time Pro Bowler. “There are the top-eight, 10 or 12 (receivers) in the league that are different and (Jones) is one of those guys at the very top of the league. We have our work cut out.”
That work begins Sunday at 1:00 at First Energy Stadium.
