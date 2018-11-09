Balance honoring veterans with free meal on Monday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Balance Pan-Asian Grille will commemorate Veterans Day on Monday by offering active and past military members a complete free meal all day long.
This promotion is valid at all Balance Grille locations and includes a choice of a customizable Build-a-Bowl or pair of Tacos; a seasonal Snack item; and a Beverage (including Bubble Tea or any pre-packaged Drink).
Any veteran who wishes to receive this offer must present a military ID or dress in uniform.
The promotion is valid for in-store orders only, good for both carry-out and dine-in. Only one meal per customer.
“Balance is committed to serving those who have served our country,” said Balance Grille Co-owner Prakash Karamchandani.
“It is our pleasure to offer a small gesture of gratitude for such a big sacrifice,” added Balance Co-owner Hochan Jang.
Balance officials said they look forward to honoring our military servicemen and women on Monday.
