Balance honoring veterans with free meal on Monday

Veterans Day is Sunday, and is observed on Monday.
By WTOL Newsroom | November 9, 2018 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 10:56 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Balance Pan-Asian Grille will commemorate Veterans Day on Monday by offering active and past military members a complete free meal all day long.

This promotion is valid at all Balance Grille locations and includes a choice of a customizable Build-a-Bowl or pair of Tacos; a seasonal Snack item; and a Beverage (including Bubble Tea or any pre-packaged Drink).

Any veteran who wishes to receive this offer must present a military ID or dress in uniform.

The promotion is valid for in-store orders only, good for both carry-out and dine-in. Only one meal per customer.

“Balance is committed to serving those who have served our country,” said Balance Grille Co-owner Prakash Karamchandani.

“It is our pleasure to offer a small gesture of gratitude for such a big sacrifice,” added Balance Co-owner Hochan Jang.

Balance officials said they look forward to honoring our military servicemen and women on Monday.

