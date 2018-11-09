After Election Day, who is responsible for campaign sign cleanup?

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A few days ago, they were a colorful forest of giant nametags trying to solicit your vote.
But now, the campaign signs are the flotsam and jetsam left behind by elections, lining sidewalks and filling garbage bins.
According to city officials, each campaign is responsible for cleaning up their own signs.
County leaders in the Republican and Democratic parties said many of their candidates were out Wednesday and Thursday morning cleaning up their old signs.
From large super signs to small yard signs, campaign materials don’t come cheap. Many candidates said they reuse and store their sign’s materials for future campaigns.
"I came out the next day and picked them up. I've saved all of my signs, I'm planning to use them again. And if I wasn't planning on using them again, I certainly would've recycled them,” said Sylvania City Councilwoman Katie Cappellini, speaking of her run last year for city council.
Now candidates have around 48 hours to remove their signs after an election. After that, the city’s sign administration will deem the signs “abandoned” and dispose of them. As long as a sign isn’t being intentionally kept on a private citizen’s property, it’s fair game to be cleaned up.
If there are still signs clogging up your neighborhood, contact the campaign that put them there for cleanup. If they don’t respond, you can reach out to the city at their Engage Toledo line: 419-936-2020.
