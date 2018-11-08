17-year-old in critical condition after shooting

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting on Wednesday.
Police say they were on the way to a home on the 4000 block of Lyman Street, where the shooting occurred, while victim Jaden Bashaw walked into the hospital.
Bashaw was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He is in critical condition.
Police say they found a bullet hole in the front window of the home on Lyman Street.
Police say they interviewed the man who lived in the home without incident.
