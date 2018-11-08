US emergency directive after Boeing jet crash in Indonesia

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, a crane moves a pair of wheels recovered from the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea for further investigation at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Boeing Co. says it has issued a safety bulletin that reiterates guidelines on how pilots should respond to erroneous data from an "angle of attack" sensor following last week's crash of a Boeing plane in Indonesia that killed 189 people. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File) (AP)