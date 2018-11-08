Toledo City Council set special meeting to discuss special election

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A date has been set, to set a date for a special election in regards to the Keep the Jail Downtown ballot initiative.
This comes just one day after the midterm election, a ballot it was rejected from.
If a special election is needed it could cost about $300,000. The special election could be announced next week. That’s something some have been waiting for.
“We feel like we’ve been ping pongs balls going back and forth at the BOE, back to city council, back to BOE, back to city council,” said Joyce Slusher, Keep the Jail Downtown. “It just feels like people aren’t sure what they’re doing and we’re not sure what they are doing, so it’s really very frustrating.”
While the group, Keep the Jail Downtown, is feeling frustration, so are city leaders.
“As a city and as a city council we have been put in a really difficult tough spot kind of like in a box,” said Matt Cherry, president of the Toledo City Council. “We’ve never been there before with this certain nature of the beast so that’s why we’re taking the time. We just really want to get it right.”
Keep the Jail Downtown turned in their petition to change the city charter in August. The Board Of Elections denied them from the ballot and the Ohio Supreme Court ultimately upheld that decision, but because council did not pass an ordinance.
City Council later did just that, but did not include a date for a special election which is needed.
Group members from both Keep the Jail Downtown and the Lake Erie Bill of Rights are hopeful for a date so residents can vote on the issues.
“We’re willing to be a little patient, but we’re all very frustrated and very concerned that our public officials may back out of respecting that we have collected the signatures and we deserve a vote on these two issues,” said Sean Nestor, Lake Erie Bill of Rights.
City Council President Matt Cherry affirmed it will see a ballot. He said they want to be sure they do everything right, cross the T’s and Dot the I’s. That’s exactly what some want.
“We want to make sure that we fought for this, we petitioned for this, we got the valid signatures and we deserve to have it on the ballot,” said Joyce Slusher. “We deserve to let people vote for it.”
Council is scheduled to vote on setting a special election date Tuesday afternoon.
