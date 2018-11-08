Perrysburg Dunkin’ debut date set

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - The newest Dunkin' store is set to debut in Perrysburg on Nov. 19, and the eatery has a sweet assortment of events to mark the grand opening.
Described as a next generation concept store, the Perrysburg Dunkin' will be the first of its kind in Northwest Ohio and will be one of a select number of Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide testing the brand’s new “Dunkin’” signage, according to public relations agent Theresa Wojnar.
As part of the grand opening event, Dunkin’ is partnering with the Toledo Walleye and will feature a Walleye-themed doughnut during grand opening day.
There will also be opportunities for customers to win Walleye tickets and free coffee for a year when they post a picture on Twitter using #PerrysburgRunsOnDunkin.
The restaurant is located in the former Charlie’s Restaurant in the Shoppes at River Place on Dixie Highway.
