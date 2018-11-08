Michigan recreational marijuana law passes

“Say it’s November 30 and the law goes into effect on December 1. If you have it illegally on November 30, December 1 that possession of those limited amounts of marijuana becomes legal, and at that point you can gift marijuana to an adult who is 21 and older, but the minute you start selling it without a license you’re breaking the law, just like if I was selling beer that I brew at home to someone else, that’s breaking the law,” Hovey said.