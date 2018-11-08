Michigan recreational marijuana law passes

LANSING, MI (WTOL) - Michiganders have voted to pass a bill to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana.
Proposal 1 allows marijuana to be regulated like alcohol.
Don’t spark up a joint to celebrate just yet, especially not in public, where it remains illegal.
A representative from the Secretary of State’s office explained, the law won’t go into effect until 10 days after the election results are certified by their office, so decriminalization won't go into effect until sometime in early December.
At that point, people age 21 and older can have up to 2.5 ounces of pot on them at a time or up to 10 ounces locked up in their home.
Michigan residents will also be permitted to grow up to 12 plants, out of sight, in their home, for personal use only.
Josh Hovey, Spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol has been working hard at Proposal 1 for some time.
First, to get it on the ballot by collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures, as well as helping to write it up and educate people prior to Election Day. He called this a great victory.
“We’re going to stop low level possession arrests in this state, which we arrest about 20,000 people every single year on low level possession, and we’re going to redirect those law enforcement resources to things that really matter to the quality of life in our community. Things like violent crime and the opiate epidemic and property theft and things like that,” Hovey said.
So when the law initially takes effect, the change will be that you can grow your own marijuana and not get in trouble for possessing the allotted amount or consuming it privately.
“Say it’s November 30 and the law goes into effect on December 1. If you have it illegally on November 30, December 1 that possession of those limited amounts of marijuana becomes legal, and at that point you can gift marijuana to an adult who is 21 and older, but the minute you start selling it without a license you’re breaking the law, just like if I was selling beer that I brew at home to someone else, that’s breaking the law,” Hovey said.
Then the state has about two years to develop the business licensing and rules like how high THC potency can be, and how they can and cannot advertise. That part is not written into the bill.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) will then have those two years to develop the business licensing regulations and application rules. A representative from LARA says they plan on fully complying with the new law and getting to work on what these rules will be very soon.
To recap: when the law takes effect, you can give it away to those of age, but private sales are illegal, and don't expect to see commercial sales before early 2020.
Buying it from those state licensed retail stores is going to cost you. On top of the 6 percent sales tax charged on goods in Michigan, there's a 10 percent excise tax.
That tax money will go to regulation of those sales, followed by roads, schools and local governments.
“We don’t think this initiative will go toward funding all of Michigan’s road funding problems, or all of its school funding problems, but the state estimates that it will collect more than $200 million every single year, and that’s a whole lot more dollars than the $0 we’re collecting today,” said Hovey.
Local governments and regions have the option to be excluded. For example, the City of Monroe has already banned it from being sold within their limits. Monroe City Council unanimously voted to prohibit the establishment or operation of marijuana facilities.
Employers and landlords also have the right to maintain zero tolerance policies. Meaning, they still have the right to drug test at jobs or cancel leases due to contractually banned drug use.
Authors of the bill stress that if you are susceptible to those rules, it’s important not to try to hide behind the law, which will not protect you, rather to act accordingly.
Legally, you still can not smoke marijuana in public, or drive under the influence of marijuana or other recreational drugs like alcohol.
Just like fireworks or cigarettes, it is also illegal to buy these items in one state and transport them to another.
Medical pot dispensaries will not go away, and will still only distribute to people with medical marijuana cards. So you will not be able to purchase their products for non-prescribed purposes.
This new legislation will also not clear any past or pending drug charges. To be clear, people previously arrested for marijuana possession would not be pardoned, and it is still currently punishable by law to grow or own the drug for non-medical purposes for the next 3 weeks or so.
As a reminder, the word “decriminalized” is used, rather than “legalized” because the possession, sales and use of cannabis is illegal and punishable by United States federal law.
