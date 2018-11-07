HEARTWARMING VIDEO: Military dad surprises son at school

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Christmas came early for one Northwest Rankin Middle School student -- a special surprise from a very special person.
Damien Chapa was not expecting to see his father, a U.S. Marine Reservist, until December.
His dad has been in Afghanistan for the past 10 months training the national police there.
The elder Chapa has been in the Marines for about 16 years, so his family is used to his deployments.
However, the whole family agrees that it never gets easier.
They say surprises like today are a reminder of what’s precious in life.
Teachers and staff worked with the Chapa family to keep the secret a surprise.
Father and son say they plan to make up for lost time over the next several days.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.