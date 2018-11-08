Skip to content
By
Malena Caruso
|
November 8, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 10:40 AM
LATEST NEWS
17-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Police say they found a bullet hole in the front window of the home on Lyman Street.
By
WTOL Newsroom
45m
45m
Go 419 T-Town Hoedown Giveaway
Win tickets to the T-Town Hoedown from Go 419
By
Malena Caruso
48m
48m
Police deem threat directed toward McTigue Elementary not credible after investigation
Police interviewed the student who made the treat and deemed it not credible.
By
WTOL Newsroom
1h
1h
Go 419 Must-Do List: Week of Nov. 8
Plan your weekend now with these great events in the 419!
By
Malena Caruso
1h
1h
Bring on the pasta: Vaccine for celiac disease in the works
The drug is designed to build up a patient’s gluten tolerance over time through multiple injections.
By
WTOL Newsroom
3h
3h
Biggby offering free coffee, drinks at newly remodeled Maumee location
Biggby is offering any beverage of any size for free only at that location tomorrow.
By
WTOL Newsroom
4h
4h