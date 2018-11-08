Go 419 Must-Do List: Week of Nov. 8

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Plan your weekend now with these great events in the 419!
Thursday, November 8
· Cocktails for a Cause: Product Release Party | 6 – 10 p.m. | The Attic on Adams
o Food for Thought Collaborates with Actual Coffee & Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic
o The release of a limited edition kombucha and coffee infused cocktail.
o Sales proceeds of “Booch for Thought” will benefit hunger-fighting causes in Toledo
Friday, November 9
· Alabama in Concert | Huntington Center | 7:30 p.m.
o Tickets still on sale
o Downtown for dinner and a little “Dixieland Delight”
Saturday, November 10
· Churchill’s Half Marathon & ProMedica 5K | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Shops at Fallen Timbers
o A certified scenic point to point course starting at Perrysburg High School.
o The course travels over rolling hills along the Maumee River taking you through Perrysburg, Waterville, and Maumee and finishing at The Shops at Fallen Timbers.
· Santa’s Arrival at Bass Pro Shops | 5 – 7 p.m.
o Bring the family to see the magical unveiling of Santa's Wonderland!
§ Santa arrives at 5pm!
§ FREE cookies & hot chocolate
§ FREE craft! Decorate a Santa Stocking
§ FREE photo with Santa 6-8pm
§ Magical tree lighting
§ Santa will be giving away a $25 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card to 1 lucky winner every half hour from 5:30–7PM!
· Holiday Crafts & Market | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Stroh Center BGSU
o Come check out and get great items for friends and family for the holidays!
· Maker’s Mart Holiday 2018 | 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Handmade Toledo on Adams Street
o A day of supporting makers, shopping small, and celebrating! Toledo's favorite one day pop up indie craft fair, Maker's Mart, is coming back with it's holiday edition -- come experience some Handmade Toledo love with us.
o Shop 120+ handmade vendors / sip local coffee and craft cocktails or beer on the patio / nosh on some of Toledo's food truck delicacies / stuff your face with local baked goods / peruse the Handmade Toledo : Maker Shop and help us celebrate it's 4th birthday!
· Men’s Basketball vs. Wilberforce | 7 p.m. | Savage Arena
o Come out to the Men's Basketball home opener against Wilberforce (Ohio).
o Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the UT Ticket Office, online at UTRockets.com or over the phone at 419-530-GOLD.
Sunday, November 11
· Holiday Open House | Sunday 1 - 4 p.m. | Uptown Maumee
o The holiday shopping season officially kicks-off in Uptown Maumee with several businesses offering open house specials and discounts.
o It’s a great way to support local businesses while finding unique gifts.
· Veteran’s Day 11-mile Hike | 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Evergreen Lake 5700 S. Berkey-Southern Rd.
o Observe Veteran's Day by treating yourself to an outdoor challenge!
o From dunes to woodlands, lakes to riversides, this 11-mile hike in honor of 11 11 will pass through some of the lesser known areas of our largest Metropark. Bring a daypack with your lunch, water bottle and snacks.
o BRUNCH! Toledo Loves Brunch
