First Alert Forecast: Cold today, snow tomorrow for a First Alert Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A cold morning will be expected with partly to mostly cloudy skies through daybreak. Partly sunny skies this afternoon, cold with highs in the middle 40s.
A First Alert Day for Friday as rain and snow showers are likely on Friday morning, mixing with rain by mid morning. Little if any snow accumulation expected, however this will be our first taste of winter.
Colder into the weekend with highs in the 30s. Frigid cold weather into next week expected too with light snow showers possible.
