Erie Twp. resident sentenced to 7 years for assault
By WTOL Newsroom | November 8, 2018 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 1:13 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An Erie Township man will spend the next seven years in prison for assaulting a man who later died.

Carl Wimpey was sentenced Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Last month, a jury found him guilty of felonious assault in the January attack on Daniel Vasquez, 59.

The fight happened at Brew Ha’s Bar at 5801 Telegraph Road on January 31.

Vasquez later died, but the jury found Wimpey not guilty of murder.

