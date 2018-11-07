East Cleveland Police hunting for man who tortured, killed dad and daughter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “This particular homicide was probably one of the most heinous homicides I’ve been involved with,” said Commander Scott Gardner, a detective with East Cleveland Police.
At just 14 years old, Paris Bradley was an honor roll student in Bedford.
East Cleveland police say Ronald Newberry tortured the teen before killing her, and her dad.
“The fact that you would torture a 14-year-old girl, shoot her three times in the head, but all evidence indicated Paris was shot while Paul was still alive,” Gardner explained.
Police say they got video from the area that shows Newberry’s dark blue 2010 Ford Edge follow the victim’s car to Savannah Avenue where the burning car was found with Paris and Paul Bradley inside, deceased.
You can still see the charred remains from where the burning car was found. Police tell us they found a picture on Instagram that was taken and posted before the homicides of the suspect in this very location.
“Mr. Newberry is very familiar with that location. We actually have an Instagram photograph of him sadistically posing prior to the homicide of that exact location,” Gardner said.
Cleveland 19’s Lacey Crisp has reported on Newberry in the past. You can see Newberry begging for help on police body-camera after he was shot on Pawnee Avenue in Cleveland last January.
Crisp spoke with Newberry several times after the shooting. He said he didn’t know who shot him, he told me he felt targeted. Now police are looking for him. “I definitely would consider him dangerous,” Gardner said.
Police say the Bradley’s were taken from their home around 3 a.m., but the car wasn’t found until six hours later. Police need your help in piecing together what happened in that time. There is a reward out for information.
