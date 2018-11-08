Colorado voted to abolish slavery in their state – in 2018

(KMGH/CNN) - Colorado voted on Tuesday in favor of an amendment to officially abolish slavery in the state, striking language that allows slavery or involuntary servitude in the case that it is "a punishment for crime."
This is the second time the issue has been added to the ballot.
The Colorado secretary of state said the proposal failed previously because voters were confused about the language.
The amendment needed 55 percent support to pass. It currently has 65 percent and ballots are still being counted.
Still in the U.S. Constitution’s 13 Amendment, there is also a clause that allows slavery and servitude as punishment.
It has been more than 150 years since slavery was abolished in the country.
