Chicken Tortellini Soup
TOLEDO (WTOL) - Connie Cahill from Kroger shares an easy recipe for a tummy-warming Chicken Tortellini Soup.

“The tortellini soup would (also) be perfect with leftover turkey. It’s a great recipe to have on hand as the weather gets colder,” Connie said.

Ingredients

4 boxes chicken stock

1 sweet onion, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

1 small package sliced mushrooms, sliced

2 boxes creamed spinach

2 chicken breasts

2 packages 3 cheese tortellini

Directions

Stew chicken breasts in a Dutch oven with one box of chicken broth for approximately 40 minutes.

Sauté the onions, celery and mushrooms in a medium skillet and set aside.

Shred the chicken breasts.

Add the remaining chicken broth, sautéed vegetables and creamed spinach.

Bring to a boil and add the tortellini packages.

Cook for 8 minutes. Serves 6-8.

