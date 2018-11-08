TOLEDO (WTOL) - Connie Cahill from Kroger shares an easy recipe for a tummy-warming Chicken Tortellini Soup.
“The tortellini soup would (also) be perfect with leftover turkey. It’s a great recipe to have on hand as the weather gets colder,” Connie said.
4 boxes chicken stock
1 sweet onion, chopped
3 stalks of celery, chopped
1 small package sliced mushrooms, sliced
2 boxes creamed spinach
2 chicken breasts
2 packages 3 cheese tortellini
Stew chicken breasts in a Dutch oven with one box of chicken broth for approximately 40 minutes.
Sauté the onions, celery and mushrooms in a medium skillet and set aside.
Shred the chicken breasts.
Add the remaining chicken broth, sautéed vegetables and creamed spinach.
Bring to a boil and add the tortellini packages.
Cook for 8 minutes. Serves 6-8.
