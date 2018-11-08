TOLEDO (WTOL) - Connie Cahill from Kroger shares “Better Than Pumpkin Pie.”
“The Pumpkin Cake is super moist and delicious. Easy to make and perhaps for those who don’t like pumpkin pie, this will be their new dessert choice,” Connie said.
1 can (20 ounces) solid pack pumpkin
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
3 eggs, beaten
1 Tablespoon vanilla
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1 box (2 layer) yellow cake mix
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine pumpkin, sugars, eggs, vanilla, milk and spices.
Mix well, preferably with an electric mixer.
Pour into a 9x13-inch baking pan.
Sprinkle the dry cake mix on top and pat down.
Drizzle melted butter on top and sprinkle with nuts.
Bake for 45-50 minutes. Makes 15 servings.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.