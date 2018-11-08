Banks could face tighter scrutiny under Rep. Maxine Waters

The CFPB has not faced much congressional oversight since Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director and acting director of the CFPB, took over. Trump has nominated Kathy Kraninger, who worked under Mulvaney in the Office of Management and Budget, to be the next permanent director of the Bureau. If she is confirmed, which is likely since Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate and extended their gains in Tuesday's election, any moves she and the bureau make will likely come under increased scrutiny of Waters' committee.