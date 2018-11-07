Washington Local levy fails, jail issue downed; water commission passes

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In three key issues, it took until after Election Day had passed to find a decision.
Washington Local’s levy failed, 50.83 percent to 49.17 percent.
The levy would have generated about 3.8 million dollars a year — offsetting a 5.5 million deficit in 2021. It also promised roof replacements, security cameras and external door locking systems, paving, buses and mental health resources for students.
Issue 10, a bond for the construction of a new Lucas County jail downtown, also failed. It went down 59.10 percent to 40.90 percent. The bond was to fund construction of a new jail, which was expected to cost around $155 million. For taxpayers that would have been around $48 a year for a $100,000 dollar home.
Finding a positive outcome was Issue 15, the formation of a Toledo Area Regional Water Commission, on which Toledoans voted. Voters decided 70.17 percent to 29.83 percent to go ahead with the commission, which would consist of appointed representatives from each community that purchases water from Toledo. With this commission, the city of Toledo would have two representatives and Toledo City Council would maintain ownership of the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.
